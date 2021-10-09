Driver Critically Injured In Wayne Rollover

A driver was critically injured in a rollover crash Saturday morning in Wayne, responders said.

Township firefighters sawed the roof of the Jeep to extricate the victim following the 6:30 a.m. crash on Black Oak Ridge Road (Route 202) near Ashlyn Court.

The cause wasn't immediately determined.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson.

Wayne police, firefighters and EMS responded. Black Oak Ridge Road remained closed temporarily between Ashlyn Court and Jackson Avenue.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.