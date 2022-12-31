Driver Climbs Out After Rollover Crash In Wayne

No serious injuries were reported in a rollover crash on New Year's Eve in Wayne.

The 2020 Honda Accord apparently struck a decorative boulder on the side of Garside Avenue near Langdale Road and rolled shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Wayne firefighters responded and the driver got out OK.

Police temporarily closed the road while Camps Towing righted and removed the vehicle.

Jo Fehl took the photo for Daily Voice and contributed to this story.

