Deadliest Corner In Paterson? Five Wounded In Hail Of Gunfire Where Girl, 15, Was Killed

Five people were wounded in a predawn shooting Sunday at the same Paterson street corner where a 15-year-old girl was shot and killed last month, authorities confirmed.

Officers responding to a shots-fired report at the corner of Essex and Madison streets found more than three dozen shell casings along with one of the victims, a 25-year-old Haledon man.

He was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center.

Soon after, four more victims showed up at the hospital in private vehicles – three men, two of them 19 and the other 30, and a 17-year-old juvenile, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a brief joint release.

All are from Paterson and none had injuries that were considered life-threatening, they said.

Valdes and Baycora didn’t say whether any suspects had been seized or identified by police. They also didn’t speculate on a possible motive.

Sources said investigators were looking for a blue 2006 Jeep Liberty -- with the New Jersey license plate T80-PGE -- that had been reported stolen out of Clifton.

It was just six weeks ago that a North Haledon girl was killed and four men ages 21 through 32 wounded in a shooting at the same intersection.

Earlier this month, detectives nabbed an 18-year-old accused heroin dealer who they said was carrying a loaded a .380-caliber Ruger semi-automatic handgun equipped with a ”drum”-style magazine capable of firing more than 30 rounds close to the spot where the girl was gunned down.

A week or so later, Paterson investigators seized 2,584 heroin folds, 327 bags of crack and a loaded gun in an apartment at the same corner. They also found various amounts of crystal meth, cocaine, oxycodone, Ecstasy and methadone along with a loaded .25-caliber handgun.

A man arrested by police in that case was using a multi-family home at the corner of Essex and Madison to package and store the drugs, authorities said.

