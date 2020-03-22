COVID-19: Daily Voice's Interactive Map Of NYC Metro Area Cases

Daily Voice created the interactive map above to track positive tests of the novel coronavirus (CODIV-19) in the NYC metro area.

The color of each county on the map is determined by the density of cases, ie. the number of cases per 10,000 population. Click each county on the map for details.

Bookmark this page and check back here for ongoing updates.

Sources:

Check these related stories from Daily Voice:

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.