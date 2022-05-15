Clifton Woman, 19, Shot In Chest

A 19-year-old Clifton woman was shot in the chest at a street corner on the border of Paterson and Prospect Park, authorities confirmed.

The victim was taken to nearby St. Joseph’s University Medical Center after she was shot while sitting in a vehicle near the corner of Belle Avenue and Hopper Street shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, May 15.

There was no immediate word on her condition -- or a possible motive -- in a joint release issued by Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora.

Police sought a white 2021 Honda Accord with tinted windows that might have been stolen.

Anyone who might have seen something, or has information that could help identify the shooter, is asked to contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org. Or contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit: (973) 321-1342.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.