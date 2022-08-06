Clifton Officer Struck On Highway, Fleeing DWI Motorist Charged With Assault With Deadly Weapon

A driver was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he hit a Clifton police officer with his car on the shoulder of a highway and then led a pursuit that ended in a crash, authorities said.

Officer George Balkjy had stopped a motorcycle on northbound Route 21 near Route 46 around 7 a.m. Tuesday when Luis Villalba, 21, of Paterson tried to pass bottlenecked traffic on the shoulder, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

Balkjy stopped the vehicle and was approaching the driver's side when Villalba hit the gas and swerved toward the officer, hitting him in the arm and leg, Bracken said.

Another officer pursued Villalba onto Route 46 and then onto northbound Route 20, where the BMW hit the center divider and came to rest on the shoulder, the lieutenant said.

Officer Matt West took Villalba and a passenger into custody at gunpoint, he said.

Villalba was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault by auto and eluding, Bracken said. He also received traffic summonses for several violations, including consuming alcohol while driving, the lieutenant said.

Villalba remained held Wednesday in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson, records show.

The passenger was released without charges, Bracken said.

Balkjy, meanwhile, "fortunately was able to avoid serious injury and was treated for contusions to his arm and leg" without requiring hospitalization, the lieutenant said.

