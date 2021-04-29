Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clifton Man Busted On Child Porn Charges

Jerry DeMarco
John Daniel Suther
John Daniel Suther Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Clifton man trafficked porn images of children six to 13 years old, authorities said.

John Daniel Suther, 50, remained held Thursday in the Passaic County Jail following an early-morning raid at his Columbia Street home off Main Avenue the day before.

He’s charged with possessing, producing, maintaining and distributing child pornography.

Authorities also charged Suther with the illegal possession of four high-capacity firearm magazines, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Sherriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

Berdnik’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit investigated along with Valdes’s Sexual Investigations Unit after learning that Suther obtained and shared the images using Yahoo! Messenger, they said.

A first appearance was being scheduled in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

