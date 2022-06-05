Clifton Auto Tech, 25, Charged With Trafficking Child Porn

A 25-year-old Clifton man who works as an auto technician in Morris County was caught trafficking child porn, authorities said.

Angel Garcia is charged with being the leader of a child pornography network, as well as possessing, maintaining and distributing the images, Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik said.

He was arrested on Thursday, May 5, by detectives from the sheriff's Internet Crime Against Children Task Force who found him "distributing several videos and images of child sexual abuse material using Internet chat platforms," Berdnik said.

Garcia, who works as a technician for Paul Miller Auto in Parsippany, remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

