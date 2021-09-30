CHILD ABUSE: Paterson Couple Charged With Beating Boy, 7

A Paterson couple was jailed for repeatedly beating a 7-year-boy, authorities said.

Davon Burton, 26, and Demetries Page, 24, became the focus of an investigation after a worker with the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency contacted detectives with the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, authorities said Thursday.

The investigators interviewed multiple witnesses, including the boy, they said.

The child told them Burton and Page “physically assaulted him on several occasions between September 2020 and September 2021 at their residence,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release.

Both were charged with various aggravated assault, child endangerment and weapons possession counts, Baycora and Valdes said.

Burton and Page remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a first court appearance, they said. Who is taking care of the boy wasn't disclosed.

Assistant Prosecutor Alyssa DiSturco of Special Victims Unit of the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Major Crimes Division is handling the case for the state.

