Building Collapses In Paterson Blaze, Firefighters Limit Damage To Neighboring Church, Home

WATCH: Video captured a vacant Paterson building collapsing during a fierce fire that also damaged a church and home on either side.

The blaze began in the three-story 12th Avenue building near Rosa Parks Boulevard shortly before 2 p.m. and quickly consumed it, forcing firefighters to work from outside.

Ron Bombaro -- aka “tornadochaser66” -- captured and collected video and photos of the fire.

He also recorded the collapse, which can be seen around the 2-minute mark of this video:

Ron Bombaro captured and collected these images. tornadochaser66

Several who’d gathered for a barbecue outside the nearby Riverside Firehouse on Lafayette Street were instantly at the scene.

They limited further damage to a two-story home on one side and, on the other, a church in a building erected in 1872 as a firehouse on what was then Tyler Street.

City firefighters battled the 12th Avenue blaze from the outside. Ron Bombaro (tornadochaser66)

Four children who were at the church’s daycare program were immediately whisked to safety by employees.

Four residents from the neighboring home were displaced, along with several pets, responders said.

Seconds after the collapse. Ron Bombaro (tornadochaser66)

The Red Cross got them food, clothing and shelter.

City fire officials were investigating the cause.

Firefighters prevented more serious damage to the neighboring home. Ron Bombaro (tornadochaser66)

Smoke and water streams rise in chasm left by collapsed building. Ron Bombaro (FILE PHOTO)

