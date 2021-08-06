Bail Reform: Wayne Man Busted For Theft, Released, Arrested Again

Hours after he was arrested and then released by Wayne police for stealing a wallet at a local Wendy’s, a township man was caught burglarizing a nearby motel room, authorities said.

The victim who lost his wallet told police that he called to freeze his credit cards and discovered that they’d already been used at an AT&T store, the Ramada Inn – and even at the Wendy’s itself, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

While speaking with police, the man received an alert that his card was being used at the AMC Theater on Willowbrook Boulevard. Officers rushed over but couldn’t find their suspect, Daly said.

An officer then went to the Ramada Inn to speak with employees and review surveillance footage, the captain said.

That's when an employee pointed the officer toward Regino Ferreira, 28, who was in the parking lot, Daly said. Ferreira had just tried to use the stolen credit card at the motel, the employee said.

Ferreira was arrested after police found him carrying the victim’s wallet and credit cards, the captain said.

They charged him with theft, credit card fraud and fraudulent use of a credit card before releasing him under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform guidelines.

Police returned to the Ramada Inn hours later on a report of a burglary.

The victim told them he’d left his room with the door open for a short time, then spotted someone fleeing with a handful of his belongings when he returned.

He said he chased the thief and shouted for him to stop but eventually lost sight of him.

Taken were his iPhone 8 and $100 in cash left on a table, the victim told police.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage, then were steered to the 46 Lounge in Totowa using the Find My iPhone app. There they found Ferreira, who had the stolen – now damaged – phone, Daly said.

The victim was taken to the scene and identified Ferreira as the thief, he said.

Police again took Ferreira into custody. They charged him with burglary, theft and criminal mischief.

Then they let him go again, pending a hearing, under bail reform, the captain said.

