BAD AIM: No One Struck In Passaic Shooting, Police Nab Accused Gunman, 19

Jerry DeMarco
Jared Stack
Jared Stack Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Passaic man fired a stolen 9mm handgun at two intended victims in broad daylight on a city street but missed, said authorities who arrested him a short time later.

Jared Stack, 19, remained held Wednesday in the Passaic County Jail, charged with aggravated assault, possession of stolen property and weapons offenses.

Stack squeezed off the shots at the corner of Paulison Avenue and Broadway around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said.

City police arrested Stack on Lincoln Street a short time later. They also recovered the gun, which authorities said he’d tossed.

