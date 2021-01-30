Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: RECOGNIZE HIM? Sheriff Says Another Minor Found Sharing Sex Vids With Passaic County Predator
News

Authorities: Pompton Lakes HS Teacher From PA Found Dead At School Of Suicide

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Pompton Lakes High School
Pompton Lakes High School Photo Credit: Pompton Lakes HS

A teacher from Pennsylvania who was found dead at Pompton Lakes High School had apparently killed himself, authorities said Saturday.

Although an autopsy was to determine the official cause, the death of Patrick Moccia, 47, of Doylestown, PA, was “believed to be the result of an apparent suicide,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Pompton Lakes Police Chief Derek Clark said in a joint announcement.

Police found the body of Moccia, who taught at the school, shortly after 9 p.m. Friday following a search on a welfare check, they said.

“This investigation is active and ongoing,” Valdes and Clark said. “More information will be released when it becomes available.”

Patrick Moccia

FACEBOOK

******

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Or text CONNECT to 741-741.You are not alone.

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.