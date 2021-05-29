Authorities: Perv Pic Taker In Route 3 Bookstore Bathroom Did Same To Girls At Paterson Home

A man caught secretly recording women in bathroom stalls at a Barnes & Noble on Route 3 in Clifton did the same with two children at a Paterson home, authorities said.

Juan Mejia, 46, of Paterson was arrested in February 2020 after a woman alerted security officers at Clifton Commons who found him in the bathroom.

An investigation by Clifton police and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Sexual Investigations Unit found that Mejia “secretly recorded two women at separate times who were utilizing adjoining bathroom stalls,” an indictment returned by a grand jury in Paterson says.

They also learned that Mejia also “hid a camera in the bathroom of a residential home in Paterson and recorded images of two children utilizing the bathroom with their intimate parts exposed” in December 2019, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes added.

Mejia has remained held in the Bergen County Jail since his arrest.

A first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on the invasion of privacy, child endangerment and child porn-related offenses contained in the indictment had yet to be scheduled.

Senior Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Anneris Virginia Hernandez is handling the case.

