Authorities: Paterson PD Nabs Fleeing Dealer With 90 Bags Of Heroin, Coke, Loaded Glock

A 22-year-old Paterson dealer had been carrying a fully-loaded handgun and 90 combined bags of heroin and cocaine when he tried to run following a traffic stop, authorities said.

The female driver was pulled over by Detectives John Traynor, Mustafa Dombayci and Kenneth Kerwin after she blew a stop sign at Rosa Parks Boulevard and Lafayette Street in a late-model Nissan, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Her passenger, Savion Balmer, suddenly bolted, Speziale said.

The detectives chased Balmer up Lafayette Street and onto Mercer Street, then through a residential rear yard before catching him -- with help from Officers Rodolfo Silva and Sweeney Melendez -- near Ken Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard.

Balmer was carrying 50 heroin folds and 20 bags each of cocaine and heroin, the director said.

A 9mm semi-automatic Glock with a fully-loaded 34-round high-capacity magazine belonging to him was found in the vehicle, he said.

Balmer was charged with various drug and weapons counts and sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

The gun, meanwhile, was sent to the State Police lab for ballistics testing to determine whether it may have been used in a crime.

