Authorities: Man Caught Taking Upskirt Pics In Route 46 Store Tries To Fool Police

A man accused of taking an upskirt photo of a customer in a Big Lots store on Route 46 tried to fool police by changing his shirt, authorities said.

The thing was: Jalen Torres, 25, of Passaic was carrying the shirt the victim said he was wearing at the time, they said.

The 31-year-old victim from New York told police she was shopping with her young child in the Clifton store when she “felt something touch her leg,” Detective Sgt. Robert Anderson said.

“When she looked down, she saw [Torres] holding a cellphone under her skirt with the camera app open,” he said.

Torres fled the store when she confronted him, Anderson said.

Another shopping snapped a photo of him as he ran.

A responding police officer grabbed Torres as he ran from the store.

He’d donned a different shirt but still had the other with him, the sergeant said.

Asked why he was running, Anderson said, Torres told the officer that he was "just exercising."

A voyeuristic product of the Internet, "upskirting" is a cottage industry so prevalent that some states had to pass laws to address it. Hundreds of thousands -- if not millions -- of photos are posted online, with countless sites devoted to them alone.

Upskirters will position their cell phones in variety of places -- sometimes beneath stairways or venue seats.

Clifton police charged Torres with invasion of privacy and sent him to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing in Paterson.

