Arrest In Hit-Run Death Announced As Loved Ones Prepare Farewell To Beloved Clifton Icon

Grieving loved ones prepared to bury a beloved Clifton icon as authorities announced that the hit-and-run driver responsible for his death was at last in custody.

"Marathon man" Marinus Lalumia, 81, was struck and killed a few doors down from his Van Orden Place home over the weekend.

An investigation was heating up when Ibrahim Jadallah, 21, turned himself in to Clifton police, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and city Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said in a joint release Wednesdsay.

Jadallah, who lists his occupation on social media as an IT assistant, was behind the wheel of a 2017 Honda HR-V that struck Lalumia as he crossed Hazel Street shortly before 8:30 a.m. Sunday, the release says.

He was speeding at the time, it says.

Jadallah, who kept going, remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance Thursday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson, authorities said. He’s charged with death by auto, otherwise known as vehicular manslaughter.

Lalumia’s family – not to mention so many who knew Matt – are left with heartbreak.

“There are so few in life with whom one associates only love and joy,” wrote Scot D. Ryersson & Michael Orlando Yaccarino. “[T]hat is true of Matt, whom we had the tremendous honor of knowing for several decades.

“From his positive outlook on life, booming laugh, and child-like glint in his eyes, he was unforgettable,” they said.

“I've known Matt most of my life,” Matt Snyder added. “We'll miss that strong and positive presence that his wonderful personality commanded.”

His obituary called Lalumia a “perpetual volunteer.” Those who knew him say that nearly hit the mark given how much he actually gave back to the community.

The Lodi native – who served in the Marine Corps from 1958 to 1962 -- was co-founder of the Clifton Roadrunners and past president the Northern Division Little League.

He was also president of the Men’s Council of the Girls Club of Clifton and of the Clifton chapter of the New Jersey Jaycees, who honored him in 1976 as the Outstanding Chapter President of the Year.

The same year, his selfless deeds made Matt Clifton’s Man of the Year.

Lalumia was a driving force behind many local charitable events, including a 48-hour softball marathon to raise money for cystic fibrosis research and a bingo program to support the Girls Club. He also was the co-owner of KLI in Paterson, which he and his son, named for his father, built and grew over 35 years.

Those who knew him would tell you that his true passion was running. Lalumia took up the sport at 38 and went on to compete at the highest level, while mentoring others.

By the time he’d reached his late 70s, he'd run more than 30 marathons – in New York City, Boston, Philadelphia and Quebec, and the Wineglass Marathon in Corning, NY.

Lalumia took the greatest pride running the 2010 Marine Corps Marathon in Washington DC, where he finished first in his age group (70-74)."Matt was a fixture of the running community in New Jersey and beyond," Edward Neighbour wrote. "He ran both locally and Nationally on the USATF Masters circuit."

His legacy includes building a team that won the USATF Master’s division National Championship in 2017, Neighbour noted.

Lalumia “cherished the comradery and the community that the running world offered,” his obituary says, “and he enjoyed many, many great friendships over the years.”

The only thing that exceeded that love, it says, was his devotion to family.

They “will always remember him as a role model and a hero, not just for his service and the work he did for the community," it says, "but also for his patience and his work ethic.

“He was happiest when he was around his beloved wife and children, highlighted by countless family dinners shared with his grandchildren, from lasagna nights to 7-course meals in Sicily.

“He loved to watch his grandson Alex play hockey and his granddaughter Jordyn compete in gymnastics and track and field, and even coached his grandson Charlie’s track team, as well.”

One of Matt's favorite annual events was representing the Marines at Luke and Riley’s Veteran’s Day assembly at school.

He also loved playing with grandson Jake, and “treated the spouses of his children as if they were his own,” the tribute says.

With them, Lalumia also leaves his wife of 57 years, Vivian (Granito), his daughter, Lisa Kranis, and her husband, Jeffrey, of Randolph, Marinus Jr., and his wife, Carol, of Little Falls, and Karen Testa and her husband, Jason, of Hackettstown.

“Matt touched so many lives and everyone he met became family,” it concludes. “His smile and gentle soul will never be forgotten.”

Visiting hours are from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday and from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Marrocco Memorial Chapel, 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton, (973) 249-6111.

A funeral Mass is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul RC Church, 124 Union Ave, Clifton, (973) 340-1300, followed by interment in Mt. Hebron Cemetery, 851 Valley Rd., Montclair, (973) 744-1380.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Boys & Girls Club of Clifton and the Clifton Veterans Avenue of Flags.

Marinus “Matt” Lalumia FACEBOOK

