Another $25K New Year's Lottery Prize Sold In North Jersey

A second winner snagged a $25,000 lottery ticket from the New Jersey Lottery's New Years' Raffle.

The winning ticket number is #015120 and was sold at Dave’s Variety, 1350 Clifton Ave., Clifton, in Passaic County. The first ticket of the five-part series was sold in Secaucus.

Tickets are still on sale for New Jersey Lottery’s New Year’s Raffle. Tickets are only $20 each and when purchased they become eligible for all future drawings.

Only 500,000 tickets total are available for sale, with a New Year’s Day Grand Prize Drawing for $2,000,000.

In addition to the Grand Prize Drawing, three “early-bird” drawings still remain for a $25,000 prize.

The next early-bird drawing will be Monday, Dec. 13. Also, up to 38,462 random tickets will win a $50 prize.

