Accused Accomplice Charged In Shooting Outside Mother's In Wayne

A parolee accused of firing a gun at three people outside Mother’s Ale House in Wayne last month had help, authorities said.

Ex-con Errol Heber, 36, of Passaic “was identified as an accomplice to the shooting,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said in a joint announcement Wednesday with Wayne Police Chief Jack McNiff and East Rutherford Police Chief Dennis M. Rivelli.

The trio didn’t elaborate on Heber’s alleged role. They did shed some light, however, on how the accused gunman, 33-year-old parolee Robert Jackson of South Hackensack, was charged.

No one was struck when gunfire erupted outside the popular Wayne nightspot off Route 23 shortly after 2 a.m. Sept. 5, authorities said at the time.

The intended targets were three men -- one, 22, from Westfield, another 20, from Budd Lake, and the third, 19, from Spring Lake –they said.

Investigators obtained a warrant for Heber’s arrest in connection with the shooting soon after. East Rutherford police then arrested him during an Oct. 1 traffic stop on eastbound Route 3.

Three days later, Wayne police charged Heber with a variety of weapons charges, including being a convicted felon in possession of a gun, as well as a pair of drug possession counts.

Jackson was captured after that and charged with firing at the intended victims from a vehicle that then sped off.

SEE: Bergen Ex-Con Charged With 3 Attempted Murder Counts In Shooting Outside Mother's In Wayne

Valdes and the chiefs didn’t say what type of beef Jackson may have had with the intended targets, nor what role Heber allegedly played in the shooting.

Jackson, who’s spent the majority of the past decade in prison, has remained held in the Passaic County Jail since his arrest on charges that include three counts of attempted murder.

Also held in the county lockup is Heber, who has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 14.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.