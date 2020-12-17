22 Cats Rescued In Hawthorne Fire

VIDEO: Firefighters rescued 22 cats in a Hawthorne house blaze on Wednesday.

The two-alarm fire broke out on the top floor of the three-family home on Westervelt Avenue shortly after 12:30 p.m., officials said.

A deck gun helped knocked down the fire, which was placed under control about an hour after it began then spent another two hours dousing hot spots.

No major injuries were reported aside from cat bites sustained by two firefighters and a borough police officer.

The cause wasn't immediately determined. An investigation was continuing.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Wyckoff and Prospect Park and the West Paterson Fire Department.

VIDEO: Demonracer2 (Mark Rosetti): youtube.com/user/demonracer2

