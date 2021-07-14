Contact Us
15-Year-Old Paterson Boy Shot, But How?

Jerry DeMarco
St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center
St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center Photo Credit: COURTESY: St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center

Authorities were trying to determine how -- and where -- a 15-year-old Paterson boy was shot overnight Wednesday.

The teen was in critical condition after being taken via private vehicle to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center shortly after 1:30 a.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a brief release.

Police were called to the hospital after a crowd gathered there, responders said.

“At this time, no crime scene has been located,” the release issued at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday says.

Valdes and Baycora asked that anyone with information that could help the investigation contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at (973) 321-1342

