13,350 Heroin Folds, 93 Vials Of Crack, $4,094 Seized In Paterson Drug Production Plant Raid

In a squat, non-descript house on Paterson’s north side, narcotics detectives found 13,350 heroin folds, 83 vials of crack, three guns and more than $4,000 in proceeds, authorities said.

Five adults and a juvenile were taken into custody during Tuesday’s Bergen Street raid, prompted by a spike in area crime and complaints from neighbors of open-air drug sales, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

One of them, Yhamere F. Mayo, 30, of North 5th Street, was charged in connection with a shooting last year.

Two of the other four adults arrested on various drug and weapons charges live in the home, which Speziale said was a hub of drug production and distribution.

Besides nearly a pound of heroin and the crack, Narcotics Division detectives seized more than a pound of pot, ingredients used to cut the cocaine and various packaging materials, he said Wednesday.

They also found the three guns, two of which had been reported stolen, the director said.

They were a .45-caliber Taurus handgun reported stolen out of Pennsylvania, a .22-caliber Chipmunk rifle reported stolen out of California and a Sea Lion BB gun, he said.

Detectives arrested Kenaji A. Newman, 27, and Jahmier Negron, 21, who live in the home, along with Mayo and Camarra C. Campbell, 21, of Clifton while detaining a 15-year-old boy.

The adults were charged with various drug and weapons offenses, while the boy was issued a delinquency complaint alleging the same crimes, Speziale said.

Detectives also arrested a 45-year-old buyer from Hawthorne, who Speziale said was carrying 50 folds of heroin.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.