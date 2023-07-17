Motorcyclist, 72, Killed In Overnight Route 46 Crash

He'd been headed west when the motorcycle veered off the highway and hit a light pole in the parking lot of the Mattress Firm store near the Little Falls border shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, July 16, Police Capt. Michael Brady said.

Responding police officers "immediately began rendering medical and life-saving efforts to no avail," Brady said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene soon after, the captain said.

Detectives were working with the Regional Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of the crash, he said.

