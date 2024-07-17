Man Smashing Windshields At Wayne Diner With Rocks Spits On 3 Arresting Officers: Cops

Evan R. Gonzalez was found walking along Hamburg Turnpike by Wayne officers responding to Park Wayne Diner around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Capt. Dan Daly said.

Gonzalez had been throwing rocks through windshields of parked cars in the business lots, and went into the diner where he threw items out before leaving, Daly said.

Officers stopped traffic in both directions and approached Gonzalez, while instructing him to stop walking and "submit to control," Daly said. Gonzalez defied their orders and continued to display a threatening demeanor, the captain said.

Officers took control of Gonzalez, who resisted them. After a struggle, they were able to get him into handcuffs. Officers attempted to calm Gonzelz, but he continued to scream and flail about, spitting on two officers, Daly said.

A spit hood was placed on him and he was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

Gonzalez was cleared by the hospital and taken to Wayne Police Headquarters for processing, where he continued his aggressive behavior by spitting all over the processing room and in one officer's face, Daly said.

He was again placed in a spit hood and claimed additional medical needs, and was taken to a hospital a second time. Gonzalez was cleared again by the hospital and transported to the Passaic County Jail on a complaint warrant pending a detention hearing.

Gonzalez was charged with throwing bodily fluids at three law enforcement officers, aggravated assault, interfering with transportation, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief.

