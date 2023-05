A ticket matched four of the white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, winning the third-tier prize. The ticket was purchased at Damiano Pharmacy in Clifton.

The winning numbers for the drawing were: 03, 10, 22, 65 and 66. The Gold Mega Ball was 19, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

The next Mega Millions drawing on Friday, May 26 will have a $169 million jackpot.

Click here to follow Daily Voice South Passaic and receive free news updates.