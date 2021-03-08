Fetty Wap Gets Emotional During Tribute To Late 4-Year-Old Daughter

Fetty Wap got emotional during an Instagram Live paying tribute to his late 4-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell.

The Paterson native and rapper held up a picture of the 4-year-old, who recently died, and kissed it.

"My little shorty," he said after wiping tears from his eyes.

He asked fans to "do him a solid" by posting butterflies in his daughter's honor.

Turquoise Miami, Lauren's mom, confirmed the toddler's death over the weekend.

Fetty Wap posted a photo of the girl on Tuesday.

