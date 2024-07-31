Jersey City Porch Pirate Busted In Wayne: Police

Officers responded to a home in the Heritage Manor neighborhood after a resident reported he observed on his home security camera a man, Cesar Moquete, taking packages from the front porch of his home soon after they were delivered, Wayne police said in a release.

One of the packages contained multiple cell phones, police said. Officers observed Moquete's vehicle traveling east on Ratzer Road and conducted a traffic stop, where they spotted open packages within the vehicle that contained multiple cell phones and other items the resident reported as expected in the delivery, police said.

Moquete was charged with two counts of theft, police said.

