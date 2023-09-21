Gotcha! Police Crash Clifton Warehouse Burglary, Bust Trio, Thanks To Citizen's Call

It was just after midnight when officers were directed to Passaic Metal and Building Supplies on Central Avenue.

There they spotted a box truck identified by the caller, Clifton Police Lt. Robert Anderson said.

Seeing police, the trio hopped into the truck, then drove away with the headlights off, the lieutenant said.

Multiple officers converged on them about two blocks away, Anderson said.

They arrested the trio after finding burglary tools in the truck and fresh damage to the locking system back at the warehouse gate, he said.

Charged with attempted burglary, criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools were the driver, Alfonlly Monegro-Camilo, 25, and passengers Luis Castellano-Guzman, 27, and Xavier Oquendo-Pizarro, 40.

Monegro-Camilo also received several motor vehicle summonses before being released under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

Castellano-Guzman and Oquendo-PIzarro were turned over to other unspecified law enforcement agencies that had warrants for their arrests.

