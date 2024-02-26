Ex-Cons Who Tried To Shake Down Wayne Burglary Victim Caught With Guns: Police

The victimized Chopin Drive resident kept one of the visitors talking after they suddenly showed up at his home and tried to shake him down early last week, Wayne Police Detective Capt. Dan Daly said on Monday, Feb. 26.

Meanwhile, a relative called police.

Officers Harrison Kirby and David Beltran got there instantly. They found Newark residents Wahid Floyd, 29, and Alquadir Ali-Jones, 25, still sitting in a vehicle parked out front, Daly said.

Kirby and Beltran seized Floyd and Ali-Jones, both of whom already have criminal convictions stretching back several years.

Floyd “admitted that he had the homeowner’s documents after purchasing them through Telegram,” Daly said.

Detective Spencer Schoonmaker confirmed that both forms of ID had been reported stolen in a burglary late last year, he said.

In the vehicle officers found a 9MM Taurus PT111 G2 handgun loaded with 12 rounds, the captain said.

Floyd also was carrying Suboxone and Ali-Jones had a vial of urine used to defraud drug tests, Daly said.

Both men were charged with criminal coercion, conspiracy and weapons offenses – including possessing a firearm as a convicted felon – possession of drugs, a large-capacity magazine and hollow-point bullets.

They remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail.

Officers Rober Meichsner and Gary Otten and Sgt. Adrian Sulejmani responded as backup.

