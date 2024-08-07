Fog/Mist 68°

Crash With Injuries Takes Out 2 Lanes On Route 21 In Clifton

A crash shut two lanes of Route 21 Wednesday morning, Aug. 7 in Clifton.

 Photo Credit: NJDOT
Cecilia Levine
The accident happened at in the southbound lanes, south of Exit 10 to Brook Avenue around 7:10 a.m., but the roadway remained closed an hour later.

Injuries were repored.

