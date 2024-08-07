Crash With Injuries Takes Out 2 Lanes On Route 21 In Clifton

The accident happened at in the southbound lanes, south of Exit 10 to Brook Avenue around 7:10 a.m., but the roadway remained closed an hour later.
Injuries were repored.
Click here to follow Daily Voice South Passaic and receive free news updates.
A crash shut two lanes of Route 21 Wednesday morning, Aug. 7 in Clifton.
The accident happened at in the southbound lanes, south of Exit 10 to Brook Avenue around 7:10 a.m., but the roadway remained closed an hour later.
Injuries were repored.
Click here to follow Daily Voice South Passaic and receive free news updates.
SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE