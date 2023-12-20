Overcast 41°

Continued Flooding Closes Paterson Schools For Rest Of Week

Students at Paterson Public Schools will not be returning to school until next year.

Flooding in Paterson has closed schools for the rest of the week.

 Photo Credit: Paterson Police Department
The school district announced schools will be closed Thursday, Dec. 21 and Friday, Dec. 22 as the city continues to deal with the devastation of weekend flooding. 

Schools have been closed since Tuesday, Dec. 19, following an early dismissal on Monday, Dec. 18, as numerous streets in the city were closed due to several inches of accumulated water.

School will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 2. The district said the school calendar will be updated to ensure students get 180 days of instruction. 

