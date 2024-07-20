Clifton's Michael Rodriguez Dies At 24 With Unborn Daughter On The Way: Campaign

According to his obituary published on the Legacy website, Michael, affectionately known as Mikey, is being remembered for his "kind heart, radiant smile, and boundless curiosity," along with his "humor and the joy he brought to those around him."

A GoFundMe launched for Michael's family had raised more than $13,800 as of Saturday, July 20. The campaign was launched by his cousin, Ashley Hernandez, who says he had a baby girl on the way.

"As we come to terms with this tragedy, we aim to honor Michael’s legacy in a meaningful way," Hernandez said. "We are establishing a fund to cover his funeral expenses, financially support his unborn baby girl, be a donation to drug addiction organizations in Michael’s name and to build a water well in Africa in his memory.

"This well organized by Natasha Convertino will provide safe and clean water to those in need, reflecting Michael’s spirit of giving and ensuring he continues to receive good deeds in his name. To learn more information, please visit https://piousprojects.org/campaign/2901."

According to his obituary, Michael is survived by his mother, Debbie Egipciaco; his father, James Rodriguez; siblings, Shaygne, James Jr., Nathaniel Rodriguez, and Mikaylah Foreman; half-siblings, Jayden, Vanitty, and Nico Rodriguez; daughter, Autumn Michaela Rodriguez, and his partner, Anjelika Lopez.

Services were held at the Alvarez Funeral Home in Passaic with burial at Crest Haven Memorial Park.

Click here for Michael Rodriguez's complete obituary and here to donate to the family.

