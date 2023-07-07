Clifton Teen Already Jailed In One Passaic Shooting Charged With Another

Emmanuel Bernard, 18, was seized late last month in connection with a shootout on Brinkerhoff Place near Van Winkle Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. June 18.

Bernard fired a handgun at a passing Honda Accord, then ducked when three men emerged from a Jeep Cherokee and began shooting at him, authorities said at the time.

No injuries were reported.

The others were rounded up quickly. Bernard was arrested three days later, on June 27, and has remained held in the Bergen County Jail since then.

WILD WEST: Six Charged In Passaic Streetcorner Shootout

City police charged him on Thursday, July 6 with another shooting in Passaic, this one near the intersection of 6th Avenue and Linden Street on June 22.

Two purported victims told police they were in a car when they were shot at, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said in a joint release.

Although neither was struck, both sustained small cuts from shattered window glass, Valdes and Guzman said Friday.

Officers found 10 bullet holes in the vehicle, they added.

Bernard, whom police ID'd as the shooter, was served with criminal complaints at the jail charging him with two counts of first-degree attempted murder, as well as conspiracy, aggravated assault and illegal weapons possession.

Valdes said an assistant prosecutor from her office will ask Superior Court Judge Imre Karaszegi Jr. to order Bernard held until trial for both shootings during a detention hearing scheduled for next Wednesday, July 12, in Paterson.

