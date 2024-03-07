Clifton Man Once Busted With Anatomically Correct Child Sex Doll Nabbed For Kid Porn: Sheriff

Miguel A. Guevara, 32, who works as a supervisor for a package delivery company in Secaucus, has been on lifetime parole the past four years, Acting Passaic County Sheriff Gary Giardina said.

He showed up again on investigators' radar about five months ago, Giardina said.

That's when members of the sheriff's Internet Crime Against Children Task Force "found [that] several video files of child sexual abuse material were being stored in an online photo sharing and cloud service account," he said.

They arrested Guevera on Wednesday, March 6 while seizing several electronic devices from his home, Giardina said.

The Peruvian-born U.S. citizen was charged with possession and maintaining child pornography files. He remained held Thursday in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Records show Guevara was previously arrested by Passaic County sheriff's officers in 2018 as part of another child porn investigation. Authorities at the time said they found the child sex doll in his bedroom during a court-approved search in that probe.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office assisted with the current investigation, Giardina said.

