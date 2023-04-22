Busy Dealer Nabbed With Coke, Smack, Cash: Passaic County Sheriff

The sheriff's narcotics detectives stopped Edwin Olmedo, 34, as he drove on Route 23 in Wayne mid-afternoon Friday, April 21.

Warranted searches turned up nearly four ounces of coke, the bundles of heroin, Xanax and Oxycodone pills and $1,391 in suspected drug cash, the sheriff said on Saturday.

The detectives also arrested two Little Falls men whom Berdnik said Olmedo was seen selling to in separate deals on March 29 and April 11. Both were processed and released pending court action.

Olmedo, meanwhile, was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first court appearance on a host of drug-related charges.

