Wayne's New ShopRite Opening This Weekend

Wayne's new ShopRite store is set to open this weekend.

The state-of-the-art, full-service supermarket, located at 30 Wayne Hills Mall, will open at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.

A ceremonial ribbon cutting was held on Friday, giving guests a sneak peek of the nearly 80,000-square-foot supermarket.

The new store will replace the ShopRite of Wayne, located at 625 Hamburg Turnpike. The ShopRite of Wayne will close its doors at 4 p.m. on Oct. 30 and the new ShopRite of Wayne Hills will open at 7 a.m. the following morning.

The market will offer a large assortment of groceries and fresh produce along with hallmark Inserra Supermarkets features, including Patsy’s Butcher meat department with trained butchers; from-scratch fresh bake shop offering store made bread, cakes and pastries and seafood department with fresh, daily deliveries.

It will also boast a produce department with a large selection of organic and locally grown fruits and vegetables and a floral department.

For customer convenience, the store will offer both traditional and self-checkout lanes as well as the online personal shopping service, ShopRite from Home, which offers store pickup and home delivery options.

Other amenities include a ShopRite gourmet kitchen, staffed with professionally trained chefs serving restaurant quality meals daily, a wellness center and an in-store Registered Dietitian.

ShopRite will be hosting several in-store sweepstakes as part of the Grand Opening celebration. Customers can enter to win prizes such as a Thanksgiving Dinner for 10, holiday floral arrangements, holiday pies and cakes, a year’s worth of Frito Lay, Coca-Cola or Wise products, and even a Smart TV.

Established in 1954 by Patsy Inserra as a privately-held family business, Inserra Supermarkets is a member of the retailer-owned cooperative Wakefern Food Corp.

Inserra Supermarkets remains true to its roots as a family-owned grocery business committed to serving local communities, with third and fourth generation family members operating the stores and continuing the family tradition of caring for and supporting local communities. Inserra Supermarkets Inc. operates 23 ShopRites, with New Jersey locations in Bergen, Hudson and Passaic Counties, and in New York, five stores are located in Rockland County.

