'Made In Miami' Bar, Bistro Opens In Clifton

A new bar and bistro inspired by the high-energy nightlife in Miami has opened in Clifton.

"Miami Bar and Bistro" touts exclusive cocktails and unique tapas and entrees, such as plantains stuffed with roast pork, Jamaican bao buns, ceviche avacado, mojito lamb chops, Bermuda salmon and more.

"In Made in Miami when the sun sets and the stars come out, a whole new world reveals itself," its website reads.

"Come enjoy a nightlife full of excitement and unforgettable memories with live entertainment and the greatest DJ’S in the area. You can expect to have a phenomenal time everytime."

Made In Miami, 39 Harding Ave., Clifton.

