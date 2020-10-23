Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
BJ's Wholesale Could Replace Vacant Sears Store In Willowbrook Mall

BJ's Wholesale Club
BJ's Wholesale Club Photo Credit: Google Maps

BJ's Wholesale Club has its sights set on the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne.

NYC real estate investment trust Seritage Growth Properties that owns portions of the mall submitted its application for the 105,031-square-foot space formerly occupied by Sears to the Planning Board, NorthJersey.com reports.

If approved, the members-only warehouse and tire store would mark the first BJ's in Passaic County. 

Plans also include a gas station with six fuel pumps, a kiosk and bathrooms, between Route 46 and Willowbrook Boulevard.

The Planning Board will hear the presentation from Seritage Monday.

