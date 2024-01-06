Badass: Owner Of Car Hit By Stolen Sedan Tackles Knife-Wielding Driver Half His Age: Clifton PD

Officers responding to a call at Luddington Avenue and Montgomery Street in the early afternoon on New Year's Day found city resident Guadencio Herrera, 26, pinned to the ground by the 52-year-old vehicle owner, Lt. Robert Anderson said.

Herrera -- who clutched a pocket knife in his hand -- had just crashed a 2016 Acura TLX that had been reported stolen out of Paterson hours earlier into the man's parked car, Anderson said.

He tried to run but was quickly chased down, the lieutenant said.

Herrera threatened to stab the vehicle owner, Anderson said, but he apparently was overwhelmed before he ever got the chance.

Herrera sustained a busted lip and various bumps and bruises, but it couldn't immediately be determined what -- or who -- might've caused them. He refused medical treatment, the lieutenant said.

Police impounded the Acura, which Anderson said bore license plates that were stolen from another vehicle in Paterson. Inside the car were burglar tools, along with cocaine and drug paraphernalia, he said.

Herrera ended up at the Bergen County Jail, where he remained on Saturday, Jan. 6, following Monday's arrest. He's charged with weapons and drug offenses, receiving stolen property and making terroristic threats among other counts.

Herrera also received several motor vehicle summonses, Anderson said.

