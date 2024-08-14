19-Year-Old Shot Dead On Sidewalk In Paterson, Prosecutor Says

Police officers were called to Market Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard around 2 a.m. where they found the victim lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In- Charge Isa Abbassi said.

The victim was taken to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.

Click here to follow Daily Voice South Passaic and receive free news updates.