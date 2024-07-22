Fair 79°

Woman Cited For Careless Driving After Overturning Vehicle: Montgomery PD

A driver was given a summons for careless driving after their vehicle overturned in Montgomery Township on Thursday, July 18, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Montgomery Township, NJ via Facebook
Sam Barron

At 11:58 a.m., first responders were on the scene of an overturned vehicle at Route 518 near Brecknell Way, Montgomery Police said in a release. The driver, a 37-year-old Skillman woman was operating 2020 Mini eastbound on Route 518 when she drifted over the fog line and impacted the trailer of a landscape truck parked along the shoulder, police said.

Her vehicle overturned, blocking lanes of travel, authorities said. The woman was freed from the vehicle, sustaining minor injuries, police said. She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

The roadway was shutdown for 90 minutes, police said. The driver was issued a summons for failure to maintain a lane and careless driving, police said.

