Winner! Scratch Off Ticket Nets Big Bucks In Somerset County

A Loteria Grande scratch off ticket won $100,000 in Bound Brook on Sunday, July 7.

The ticket was sold at Quick In Food Store.

Loteria Grande tickets feature four play areas, two "playing boards", a "caller cards" play area and a "bonus card" play area. The "caller cards" and "bonus card” play areas will reveal 15 loteria symbols and each of the "playing boards" will be four spaces high by four spaces wide.

The game is played by gently removing the scratch-off material on the "caller cards" and "bonus card" play areas. The player will then scratch the corresponding symbols on each of the "playing boards" that match the "caller cards" symbols and the “bonus card” symbol. On board one or board two, match all four symbols in any complete horizontal, vertical or diagonal line for that "playing board" to win prize shown for that line. Players can win up to four times on this ticket.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.