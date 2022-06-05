Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
STORM WATCH: Heavy Rains To Soak NJ, PA Ahead Of Mother's Day

Two very rainy days are in store. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

New Jersey and Pennsylvania are in for two very rainy days.

Between two and three inches of rain with wind gusts up to 50 miles an hour were expected across the states beginning sometime Friday morning and lasting through Saturday night, the National Weather Service said.

Flooding was possible along the coasts of New Jersey and along the Delaware River. Temps will hover around 50.

Things were expected to dry out in time for Mother's Day, AccuWeather says, with only a slight chance of drizzling.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with temps in the mid-50s, and Monday is expected to be partly sunny with a high of around 60.

