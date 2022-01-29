NOR'EASTER: New Jersey Towns With The Least & Most Amounts Of Snow

New Jerseyans on Saturday afternoon began digging out of the second snowstorm this month.
Some had a only few inches to shovel away -- others, feet.
Here's a look at snow totals (in inches) from across the state, according to the National Weather Service.
- Wayne: 3.3
- Asbury: 3.5
- Verona/Montclair: 4
- Hewitt: 5.1
- Chatham: 6.3
- Bergenfield: 6.9
- Wood-Ridge: 7.2
- North Brunswick: 8.3
- Elizabeth: 8.5
- Evesham: 10 inches
- Hammonton: 10 inches
- Cape May Harbor: 13
- Holmdel: 14
- Jackson: 14.1
- Eatontown: 14.2
- Avalon: 15 inches
- Little Egg Harbor: 18 inches
- Linwood: 19 inches
- Bayville: 21
Expect cold and blustery temps through Sunday morning, the NWS said.
