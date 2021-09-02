NJ Recovers From 3 Tornados, Major Flooding, Widespread Outages (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Thursday will be the most pleasant day the region has had in recent history, according to the National Weather Service. But it doesn't make up for the hell that swept through the area the night before (scroll down for photos and videos submitted by Daily Voice readers).

Three tornados touched down in New Jersey on Wednesday, including one that left two people hospitalized and destroyed 100 houses in Mullica Hill, the NWS said.

Flooding is expected to continue across the state with some rivers still rising. North Jersey got the most rainfall -- between 8 and 10 inches.

Rescue crews showed up to people's homes with boats as rising tides trapped them late Wednesday night. Firefighters in Paterson cut a hole in the deck of a bridge to rescue a man who'd become stuck beneath it.

Vehicles floated onto lawns. One person swam up Route 17 (there was no other way out). Others slept in their cars or at their offices until rising tides were low enough to drive through.

The conditions prompted Gov. Phil Murphy to declare a State of Emergency late Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning, New Jersey state police and local authorities used a helicopter to rescue motorists from cars stranded on Route 202 in Somerset County.

The storm knocked power to thousands of residents, some hundreds who remained in the dark on Thursday.

Here is a map highlighting the areas our survey crews are planning to survey today. Details and any damage ratings will... Posted by US National Weather Service Philadelphia/Mount Holly on Thursday, September 2, 2021

Below are photos and videos Daily Voice received from Instagram followers across New Jersey.

River Street in East Rutherford Bryana Laurenano

The damage Thursday morning in Saddle Brook. Beastmodeon.neveroff Instagram

Madison Ave behind Shoprite of New Milford. Bryan Moroney

Damage in Saddle Brook Michael Kouyoumdjian

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

