Somerset Daily Voice
Flash Flooding Threatens NJ

Cecilia Levine
Storm total rainfall forecast across NJ and Southeastern PA.
Storm total rainfall forecast across NJ and Southeastern PA. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

A flash flood warning was issued for North and Central Jersey ahead of a storm system making its way into the region Monday night.

Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, leaving the state under 1 to 3 inches of water, were expected Monday night into Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

The southern part of the state will get some rain but not as much as central and northern areas, meteorologists say.

The following counties were issued a flash flood warning:

  • Bergen
  • Burlington
  • Essex
  • Hunterdon
  • Mercer
  • Middlesex
  • Monmouth
  • Ocean
  • Somerset
  • Union
  • Warren
  • Sussex

Isolated tornados are possible. 

Click here for a full briefing from the National Weather Service.

