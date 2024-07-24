Two Queens Men Busted After Burglarizing Vehicles At Parks: Somerset County Prosecutor

Jose Cabanzo-Pena, 28, and Luis Eduardo Pena-Garzon, 32, were targeting parks throughout Somerset County to commit motor vehicle burglaries, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives Francisco Roman Jr.,, Bernards Township Chief of Police Jon Burger and Hillsborough Township Chief of Police Michael McMahon said.

The duo were detained by police after being spotted at Mountain Park in Bernards Township on the morning of Monday, June 24, authorities said. A search warrant obtained by authorities found items taken from vehicles at Mountain Park on three different occasions.

Cabanzo-Pena was initially charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, fraudulent use of a credit card, theft by deception, credit card theft and theft. Pena-Garzon was intiially charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, credit card theft and theft, authorities said. Both defendants were lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing, authorities said.

On Wednesday, July 17, Pena-Garzon was hit with additional theft charges by the Hillsborough Police Department for thefts that occurred at Sourland Mountain Preserve on two occasions, authorities said. Cabanzo-Pena was also hit with additional charges for thefts at Sourland Mountain preserve last year, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.