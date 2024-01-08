Teenage Trio Arrested In Somerset County After Loaded Handguns Recovered: Prosecutors

At 3:30 p.m., a Warren Township police officer pulled over a vehicle on Hillcrest Road near I-78, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of Detectives Francisco Roman Jr., and the Warren Township Police Department said.

During the traffic stop, police discovered the vehicle had a stolen license plate and Javon Singletary, an 18-year-old Phillipsburg resident and a 17-year-old juvenile were in possession of a loaded handgun, authorities said. One of the handguns was a "ghost-gun," authorities said. The juvenile also possessed a high-capacity magazine, authorities said.

Singletary was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun and lodged at the Somerset County Jail, authorities said. The juvenile was charged with juvenile delinquency for unlawful possession of a handgun and unlawful possession of a high capacity magazine and lodged at the Middlesex Youth Detention Center. Tristine Fleetwood, a 19-year-old Delaware resident was charged with receiving stolen property and released on her own recognizance.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Warren Township Police at 908-753-1000.

