Somerville Man Vandalized Bridgewater Mosque: Police

At 6:34 p.m., Julian Dale drove onto the property of the mosque at 881 US Highway 202/206, before leaving a short time later, Bridgewater police said. At 7 p.m., a mosque employee observed bias graffiti spray painted on a pillar near the main entrance to the building, police said.

Detectives later located Dale and arrested him after an interview, police said. He was charged with bias intimidation and criminal mischief, police said.

