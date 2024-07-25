Mostly Cloudy 80°

Somerville Man Vandalized Bridgewater Mosque: Police

A 29-year-old Somerville man was arrested and charged on Monday, July 22, with vandalizing the Al Falah Center in Bridgewater, authorities said.

Sam Barron

At 6:34 p.m., Julian Dale drove onto the property of the mosque at 881 US Highway 202/206, before leaving a short time later, Bridgewater police said. At 7 p.m., a mosque employee observed bias graffiti spray painted on a pillar near the main entrance to the building, police said.

Detectives later located Dale and arrested him after an interview, police said. He was charged with bias intimidation and criminal mischief, police said.

