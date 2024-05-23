Somerset Teen Convicted Of Assaulting Employee, Fracturing Face: Prosecutor

On Nov. 23, 2022, Yahmir Brown, along with a juvenile, assaulted at an employee of a local business on Hamilton Street in Franklin Township, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said.

The employee suffered multiple facial fractures, authorities said. Brown was convicted of aggravated assault and faces a mandatory prison sentence, McDonald said alongside Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives Francisco Roman Jr., and Franklin Township Public Safety Director Quovella Maeweather.

