Somerset Teen Convicted Of Assaulting Employee, Fracturing Face: Prosecutor

A 19-year-old Somerset teen was convicted on Friday, May 10, of brutally beating an employee at a business in Franklin Township in Nov. 2022, authorities said.

Yahmir Brown

 Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office
Sam Barron

On Nov. 23, 2022, Yahmir Brown, along with a juvenile, assaulted at an employee of a local business on Hamilton Street in Franklin Township,  Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said.

The employee suffered multiple facial fractures, authorities said. Brown was convicted of aggravated assault and faces a mandatory prison sentence, McDonald said alongside Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives Francisco Roman Jr., and Franklin Township Public Safety Director Quovella Maeweather.

